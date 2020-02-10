Bestselling Author, Reno Omokri is back again with his advice on social media and this time he is advising married men who are cheating on their wives.

Reno Omokri gave married men who are planning on spending lavishly on their side chicks this valentine period not to do so because of beauty.

According to the writer and lawyer, the side chicks the married men are planning to leave their marriage for are hotter than their wife just because they don’t live with them.

Reno Omokri noted that the beauty will fade away once the husband moves in with the side chick.

He wrote:

Dear men, Side chicks look hotter than wives because you dont live with them. You only see them when they perfect their makeup. Dont leave a wife for a hot side chick. Her hotness is a mirage that will disappear once you start living with her! #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets

Dear men, Side chicks look hotter than wives because you dont live with them. You only see them when they perfect their makeup. Dont leave a wife for a hot side chick. Her hotness is a mirage that will disappear once you start living with her!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 10, 2020

His statement has raised a lot of eyebrows on social media as some fans tend to support his motions while some revealed that it depends on the side chicks you’re dating.

HOT NOW

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Fathia Williams’ engagement at 51 (Video)

My first slap from hubby felt like a dream, actress Mercy Aigbe recounts marital experience

Hushpuppi orders 300 million naira Cullinan Mansory after selling his purple customised Rolls Royce