Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has celebrated her sister-in-law who turned a year older yesterday. The beautiful mother of four took to her Instagram page to pen down a heartfelt message to her sister-in-law as she celebrates her birthday

One can tell she’s very close to the elderly lady who looks to be celebrating mid-late 50s. She described her as a mother to her children and her sister. Read what she wrote below:

“HBD to my sweetheart, my own sister, my sister in law with a difference and a mom to all my kids…@omonoadebayookojie❤ Aunty Omo mhen,you exude love in every way, you treat me so nicely and you always want me happy.God bless you and may all you seek come to pass…We Love You Big”



