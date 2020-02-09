Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede’s move on social media shows too much desperation for attention and her Instagram followers gave that to her but in a negative way.
The mother of one wore a two-piece suit to The media screening of Emem Isong’s new movie, ‘Special Jollof’ and in one of the photos, she suffered what we would love to call a wardrobe malfunction.
This was after she made a shocking revelation days ago where she claimed that her reason for dumping her estranged husband and father of her son was because she got what she wanted from him.
Read her fans’ reaction below…
