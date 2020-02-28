Following the shocking revelation that was unraveled, Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle, yesterday has directed that forthwith, all school principals and feeding officers either serve complete meals to students or face dismissal.

Matawalle gave the directive when he paid an unscheduled visit to Government Science Secondary School Gusau and Government Girls Arabic Secondary School also in Gusau, the state capital, where he met students eating unpalatable food.

Matawalle, who was not happy with the quality of food he met in the two schools, directed that “henceforth, the principals and the feeding officers throughout the state must eat the same food they cook for their students or be dismissed from their duties”.

Watch videos below:

The Governor of Zamfara paid an unexpected visit to a boarding school & forced the principal & the contractors to eat the substandard food they provide to the students in present of everyone. pic.twitter.com/vyUYnq7nRu — The Blacksmith 💣🔗 (@SIM_ibrahim) February 27, 2020

