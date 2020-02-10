Nigerian singer and owner of Zanku record label, Zlatan Ibile in a recent post via his social media showed off his white whips collection and they look great. Zlatan, who has been having the best of his career since 2019 also revealed he has bought a new house in Lekki.

He shared a photo of himself posing in front of his luxury cars, Zlatan Ibile wrote;

‘I just bought a crib in Lekki from!! Eko Atlantic won’t be a bad idea this 2020

See Photos here,

Zlatan didn’t however, show the picture of his new house but it is expected to be top notch.

