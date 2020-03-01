The celebrity barman himself, Cubana Chiefpriest has hailed Davido‘s wife-to-be, Chioma Rowland for getting the golden fish amidst the numerous fishes in the ocean.

Speaking in an Instagram post, Cubana who is a shipper of “Chivido” stated that Chioma caught a big fish by dating the popular singer who comes from a wealthy family.

He wrote:

“My Sister @thechefchi Caught A Big Fish. Me M So Proud Of Her. Adeleke Money No Be Here, Na Ancestral Money Wey Big, That Money No Go Fit Finish. If You No Dey Happy For Dem…. Ooin !!!!! God Is Seeing You, Sweet LOVE Will Never Come To You . 1 Milli Video %… Be Ready !!!! 30BG”

More reactions have began to pour in from industry friends, loved once and fans of the couple as they brew up for the highly anticipated ’Assurance’. The video 1 Milli video for over quarter of a 1million views on YouTube In less that 5hours.

Watch below:

HOT NOW