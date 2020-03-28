It’s imperative to see the few good signs amidst the darkness that looms the earth right now. Despite all odds of the elderly ones not surviving the deadly Coronavirus, we’ve had two miraculous cases of the aged ones recovering speedily from the Virus that has claimed over 23,000 lives worldwide

A 101-year-old Italian man was recently released from hospital after making a full recovery from COVID-19, according to Gloria Lisi, deputy mayor of Rimini, Italy.

The man, only referred to as “Mr. P,” left a Rimini hospital on Thursday after being admitted a week ago, CNN reports.

“The family brought him home yesterday evening,” Lisi told Italian publication Rimini Today. “To teach us that even at 101 years, the future is not written.”

His quick recovery has been deemed “truly extraordinary,” Lisi said, and gives “hope for the future.”

Not only did he survive the novel coronavirus disease, the man, born in 1919, also survived the Spanish flu pandemic, which killed about 30million people around the world.

HOT NOW