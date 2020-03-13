Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha seems to have given us the reason why she is not ready to leave the UK despite the terrifying coronavirus pandemic.

Recall that Tacha who is presently in the United Kingdom recently said she is not returning to the country due to the widespread of Coronavirus. The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, March 20, 2020.

“Nigeria, I am not coming back ooh. I am not coming back. I Natasha Akide is not coming back. Conora sub Corola,” she said in a video in which she could be seen jumping around in excitement.

On that note, she made another post today on Instagram revealing how she had tried and failed to travel to the UK years ago. She said she was denied visa with her family 13years ago but now she is in the UK finally.

Possibly, she does not want to joke with this and she is ready to stay there for as long as she can. She also said she is bringing her family with her on her next visit.

She wrote;

13Years ago I and my FAMILY were DENIED VISA! 13years later I’m in the UK 🇬🇧 Next TRIP would be a FAMILY VACATION

