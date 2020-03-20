The World Health Organization Nigeria has announced 20 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria and the second death since the first index case was recorded on the 27th of February.
Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths
Currently; Lagos- 81 FCT- 25 Ogun- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 8 Edo- 2 Bauchi- 2 Osun-2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Kaduna- 3
