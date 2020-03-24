According to the latest report, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will no longer take place as earlier scheduled on July 24

This was made public by the International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound, who said that they have officially decided to postpone the games in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound told USA Today.

“The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

It’s unclear when officials will reschedule the games.

“We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense,” Pound says.