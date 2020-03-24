Afrobeat since and songwriter, Davido has cried out on the impact the Coronavirus is having on him.

With citizens of Nigeria currently advised to stay at home and isolate themselves against the deadly virus, Davido has revealed that the action has turned him into a bricklayer.

Davido via a video shared on his verified Twitter account noted that the isolation has gotten him a new job which he finds frustrating.

The ‘Assurance’ crooner could be seen in the video building a mansion with the toy bricks which must be for his son.

Watch video below;

Isolation don turn me to brick layer 😂 been on this one hour no progress 😂 pic.twitter.com/BYB2c5a84V — Davido (@davido) March 24, 2020

The Coronavirus have seen public gathering being banned across states in Nigeria.

Government workers have also been asked to stay at home so as to prevent the pandemic disease from causing more damage.

HOT NOW