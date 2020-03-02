Nigerian singer, rapper cum songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi better known as Sound Sultan will be dropping his 8th album dubbed ‘8th Wonder’ this month.

The album will see a feature from top Nigerian artistes and it looks like it will contain 7 solid tracks.

Sound Sultan made this known via his twitter handle as he announced the release date of the new album. He told his fans to anticipate the release of the album on 27th of March.

Nigerian artistes that will feature on the album include Wizkid, 2face, Olu Maintain, Falz, Small Doctor, Perruzi, Johne Drille, Teni, Mr Real and Abiola.

This star-studded album is coming from Sound Sultan four years after he released his seventh album dubbed ‘Out of the Box’ in 2016, where he featured 2face idibia, Patoranking and Ghanian rapper Sarkodie.

HOT NOW