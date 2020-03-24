With the Coronavirus numbers surging in the country (40 confirmed cases), leaving all media outlets filled with sad news, we thought it wise to report the case of a nonagenarian who has recovered from the Coronavirus. A 95-year-old grandmother has become the oldest person in Italy to recover from the COVID-19 disease

Alma Clara Corsini has been able to return home after beating the potentially fatal virus, which has so far claimed 5,500 lives and infected nearly 60,000 people in Italy.

She was admitted to a hospital near Modena in the north of Italy on March 5 and despite her advanced age managed to fight off the Covid-19 virus without the help of antiviral medication.

“I’m fine, I’m absolutely fine,” she told local media, praising the doctors and nurses who helped her recover. “They were wonderful, the people who looked after me.”

She returned to the nursing home in which she lives in the town of Fanano, near Modena….

-Telegraph

