Angry Nigerians on social media have pounced on an overzealous fan of former Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) housemate Tacha, for saying her safe landing in Dubai caused Abule-Ado explosion

The insensitive comment went viral on social media and it sparked outrage on micro blogging platform, Twitter, after she took to her Twitter page to post the Tweet in a bid to hail her favorite celebrity.

Amidst fresh mourning and lamentations about victims of the recent Abule Ado pipeline explosion in Lagos state, the lady came out to say the explosion was caused by Tacha’s safe landing in the city of Dubai.

She went on to liken Tacha to a queen that is able to shake an entire country despite her absence, and called on members of the internet to pay due respect to the ex-BBNaija housemate.

The explosion in Festac was caused by the the thunderous impact that Queen Tacha has landed safely in Dubai. A Queen that still shakes the entire country while being far away, like she did last night. We must respect her or she might drop a bomb on us again.#DubaiWithTacha pic.twitter.com/IqoJCKBYcr — Your Favorite Titan 🔱🔱🔱 (@fashionpoliceAF) March 15, 2020

Many Nigerians on the social media platform were instantly angered by the post and they made sure to register their displeasure.

“This is being so dmn insensitive! How can you talk about a catastrophic happening with such carelessness? And you call this content? Well, hopefully, you don’t have a loved one in the disaster,” one follower said.

Another outraged Twitter user said: “Are you normal??? Do you guys have any form of intelligence at all? What sort of stupidity is this?! Something tragic just happened and you mirror it to mediocrity in a bid to stan or trend? How do you function?”

Coronavirus, Crude price drop, bad government, $22.7bn loan, no electricity, no football🙄 and Tacha is your concern?

Buhari sha was right about Naija youths all along — Henry Chimezie Nwokesonye (@RealistHenry) March 15, 2020

This ain’t it chief. Nah mehn. Folks died,kid’s face disfigured. Kids & adults will forever be haunted by this mehn.U can jst quietly take this down & use some other form of obeisance.U are bigger & better than this mehn🤦🏽‍♀️ — airborne_lisa🇳🇬✈️ (@pilotphaith) March 15, 2020

This here is the lowest depth of foolishness.

Noone could possibly get lower. — TiNy (@blackcorry) March 15, 2020

