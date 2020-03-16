An eye witness account has disclosed how a Catholic priest allegedly died while attempting to get students out of their dormitory at Bethlehem Girls High School, Abule Ado, Lagos, on Sunday, March 15.

Over 20 students were said to have been trapped in the dormitory as a result of the explosion that occurred in the areas, The Cable reports.

A resident told Legit NG the priest involved in the rescue operation was killed by a pillar which fell when part of the destroyed building finally caved in

“He died trying to save the lives of those students,” one of the residents who gave his name simply as Delight said.

The identity of the priest has not been made known, but residents said he worshipped at a nearby Catholic church.

The source further disclosed that the explosion which occurred around 8am shook buildings and structures.

“The next thing we saw was that some parts of Bethlehem school had collapsed, and people started running,” he said.

The residents said about 15 bodies were evacuated, and some volunteers who incurred several injuries have been taken to the hospital.

