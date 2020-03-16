The Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu has set up a committee to oversee an Emergency Relief fund in order to provide succour for the victims of the Abule Odo explosion,

No fewer than 20 persons have been confirmed dead and 25 others injured with more than 50 buildings impacted while several vehicles parked in the area were destroyed in the first explosion on Sunday.

Speaking at the explosion site, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu said the state has set up a N2 billion Relief Fund to be chaired by the Deputy Governor of the State, Obafemi Hamzat.

“I spent sometime today at the site of the tragic incident at Abule Ado. To give immediate relief and support to the victims of the disaster, I have set up a N2 billion Relief Fund to be chaired by @drobafemihamzat” He tweeted.

Calling on to the public to hop on the relief project, Sanwoolu pledged that the sum of N250 donation will come from the state and urged members of the public to donate into account numbers designated for the project

The state government has made a contingency expenditure of N250m into the project immediately.

“The state government has put in N250m into the fund immediately.This incident is certainly beyond what government can independently pull off and we will count on your support to contribute to this fund as we work to provide succour for the victims of this unfortunate incident.

Here are the account details for the relief fund… Name of Account: AbuleAdo Emergency Relief Fund Bank Name: Polaris Bank Acct Number: 4030017510 Name of Account: Abule Ado Emergency Relief Fund Bank Name: Zenith Bank Acct Number: 1017184516″

