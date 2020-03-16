Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed on Monday that his administration his working with relevant agencies to make life easier for everyone affected in the Abule Odo explosion.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that he has directed the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency to immediately release personal safety materials to the people living around the area.

He said, “We are working with NEMA, NNPC and other agencies to make life easier for everyone affected in the tragic incident at Abule Ado which claimed lives and caused extensive property damage. I offer my condolences to everyone affected.”

“I have instructed the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency to immediately release personal safety materials to the people living around the area especially to first responders and all safety workers at ground zero. We will continue to monitor the situation,” Sanwo-Olu added.

The Abule Odo explosion is one tragic incident that took place in Lagos on Sunday with many lives lost and properties destroyed.

