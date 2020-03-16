Following the tragic incidents that took place in Abule Odo area of Lagos on Sunday, the Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun has commiserated with the Lagos state Government.

Gov Dapo Abiodun in a statement on Monday said, “I commiserate with the Lagos State People and Government on the Abule-Ado fatal explosion that occurred in the State yesterday. Sadly, the tragic incident destroyed structures and lives were lost. I sympathise with the families of victims, and pray that such may never recur.”

The Ogun state governor, however, said it is important that everyone, including residents and emergency responders, within the axis take precautionary measures to ensure their safety from the possibly harmful fumes in the aftermath.

“I commend the Lagos State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for their prompt rescue and relief efforts,” he added.

