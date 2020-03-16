Gbenro Ajibade appears to have found love again as he flaunts a mystery woman on his Social media page.

The Nollywood actor took to his Instastories to celebrate a mystery lady on her birthday which was yesterday March 15th. He also shared series of videos and photos of both of them, dancing erotically.

Gbenro got married to actress & media personality, Osas Ighodaro in 2015 but their marriage hit the rocks last year, as they finalized their divorce and are co-parenting their only child. See more photos and videos of Gbenro with his new babe below.

HOT NOW