Nollywood actresses Wumi Toriola and Toyin Abraham appear to have grown out of their spat as the previous extends a congratulatory hand to the latter who just recently won the biggest AMVCA prize.

Wunmi Toriola surprised a lot of web users by posting a congratulatory message on Toyin’s Instagram post after winning the best actress in a movie at the AMVCA 2020

Toyin, on the other hand, showed a sign of appreciation by thanking Wunmi for her congratulatory message.

Recall that Wunmi Toriola and Toyin Abraham used to be close friends until both decided to go their separate ways after they got involved in a fight. Things got so bad that we thought they may never get smoothen out between them.

