Nigerian music couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi have taken their lovey-dovey lifestyle to Twitter once again.

The duo, who are used to calling each other out on the platform in show of love and affection for each other did it again early this morning.

This time around, Adekunle Gold took to his handle to reveal he watched a movie episode with Simi.

However, Simi later came online to reveal that her hubby pressed his phone through half of it and slept through the other half. She went on to ask why do people lie?

This nigga pressed phone thru half of it. Slept thru the other half. Why do people lie? https://t.co/H8OyukF555 — Simi (@SympLySimi) March 1, 2020

Following the accusation Adekunle Gold had no option than to ‘shake his head’ for his wife.

Well, this is not the first time the two will be making love look so sweet on social media with their romance life.

So far, the two have managed to stay off controversies that could dampen their relationship or career.