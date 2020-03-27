Despite the rumour of clash in their marriage, Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi has penned a lovely message to her husband and actor, Banky W as he adds another year today

Adesua wrote on Twitter, “It’s my babys birthday. @BankyW I am soooo blessed to have u in my life. U are a wonderful & compassionate human being, a hardworking man, an amazing husband and a wonderful friend. Eyes haven’t seen & ears haven’t heard, that which the lord has in store for u. Love u SCATTER.”

She also wrote on Instagram

