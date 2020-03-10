Nollywood actress, Juliet Njemanze, has stated that she would cheat on her man if he is not able to satisfy her in bed.

In a recent chat with The Vanguard, the actress stated that apart from the love for God, the most important thing to her in any relationship is sex, which she even rates higher than money.

“For me, apart from knowing God and all … sex is the next most important. He has to be good in bed.

It’s definitely sex before money because you could give me all the money in the world, if I’m not sexually satisfied, I will definitely cheat on you,” she said.

