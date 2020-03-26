Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze following his departure from Cool FM has pitched his camp with Nigeria Info.

The report was confirmed by Nigeria Info as they shared the news on their website.

Below is the full detail shared by Nigeria Info,

“Award-winning media personality Daddy Freeze has joined Nigeria Info. The veteran broadcaster whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde left Cool FM early in March after 20 years of meritorious service.

The veteran broadcaster says he is joining the station because it “is in line with my brand direction.”

Daddy Freeze had shocked fans and followers when he announced via his Instagram page on the 3rd of March that he was leaving Cool FM.

In the short video, he explained he was not leaving radio but would join another station soon. Well, Nigeria Info is that station.

“I’m passionate, conversational and trustworthy,” Daddy Freeze told Nigeria Info.

He added: “the way we communicate has to change, radio needs to evolve, we need to bridge the gap between our leaders and the people and I believe my stay at Nigeria Info will be right at the epicentre of that brewing storm.”

Meanwhile, the station in a press statement said it is “proud” to have Daddy Freeze as the “newest addition” to its “team of exceptional broadcasters.”

Nigeria Info, the country’s first talk station prides itself as the “foremost call to action radio station” and believes that Daddy Freeze will “bring his renowned passion to this new journey in his career.

HOT NOW