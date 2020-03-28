As earlier reported, there was an explosion in Akure, Ondo State in the early hours of Saturday, which destroyed properties.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who visited the scene of the incident this morning disclosed that it was caused by a vehicle in a convoy transporting explosives to a storage facility in a neighbouring state.

He disclosed that the vehicle developed a fault while in transit along the Akure Owo Road about 2km from the Akure Airport.

Governor Akeredolu said “Security personnel and other individuals transporting the ordinances noticed smoke from the vehicle. After several attempts to extinguish the resulting fire failed, the vehicle and its consignment ignited causing a massive explosion that was felt in Akure and its environs.”

He stated that efforts are being made to ascertain if there are casualties as he added that the area has been cordoned off to allow the explosive ordinance department/bomb squad to extricate the vehicle buried underground as it is unclear if there are still explosives that are yet to be detonated .

“Everything is under control and I will be updating the public on any new developments,” he added.

