Residents of Akure and environs experienced an unprecedented thunderstorm on Saturday morning. A loud and resounding blast shook the very core of the city as social media users took to their pages to look for answers.
A report disclosed that no fewer than 100 residential buildings, school, churches were destroyed by an explosion suspected to be bomb blast in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday morning
The blast happened around 1 am on Saturday morning and it left a bit of devastating effect as houses fell apart and ceilings tore up.
More updates to follow
HOT NOW
- Fidelity Bank staff tests positive for Coronavirus
- Adesua Etomi pens lovely message to Banky W on his birthday
- Tacha returns to Lagos from UK amidst airport shutdown, promises to share relief materials
Discussion about this post