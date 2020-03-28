Residents of Akure and environs experienced an unprecedented thunderstorm on Saturday morning. A loud and resounding blast shook the very core of the city as social media users took to their pages to look for answers.

A report disclosed that no fewer than 100 residential buildings, school, churches were destroyed by an explosion suspected to be bomb blast in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday morning

The blast happened around 1 am on Saturday morning and it left a bit of devastating effect as houses fell apart and ceilings tore up.

More updates to follow

