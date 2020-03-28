Residents of Akure and environs experienced an unprecedented thunderstorm on Saturday morning. A loud and resounding blast shook the very core of the city as social media users took to their pages to look for answers.

According to weather reports, a thunderstorm was predicted in the Ondo State capital, Akure and neighboring towns but it appears most of the residents did not see it coming.

The blast happened around 1 am on Saturday morning and it left a bit of devastating effect as houses fell apart and ceilings tore up.

More updates to follow

HOT NOW