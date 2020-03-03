According to the reports, the Algerian Ministry of Health has deported the Italian, who was tested and confirmed as the first case of coronavirus in the country to Italy to avoid further spread.

Algerian state media APS said the authorities expelled the Italian man from Hassi Messaoud airport on a private plane.

Algeria confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus “COVID-19” on February 25.

The case was confirmed after an Italian man with the virus arrived in Algeria on February 17.

“The surveillance and alert system put in place against coronavirus is regularly reinforced to respond to the development of the situation,” the Algerian ministry said.

Along with Iran and South Korea, Italy is one of the countries in Europe that have recently experienced a considerable rise in confirmed cases and fatalities.

China, where the virus first emerged, remains the first on the list of countries with the highest number of fatalities and confirmed cases.