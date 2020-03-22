Alibaba has advised the giver on what to do to the desertification that threatens the livelihoods of about/over 40 million people in the northern part of Nigeria.

It is reported that eleven states in the north, including Sokoto, are threatened with desertification, the process by which dryland ecosystems are continually degraded by the removal of tree and plant cover, mostly by human activity.

These 11 states account for about 35 percent of the country’s total land area and are key areas of livestock rearing and agricultural production, such as beans, soya beans, millet, sorghum, tomatoes, melons, peppers, and onions.

Farmers are taking a range of piecemeal steps to combat desertification, but for the fight against this devastating process to be waged effectively, experts say the government has to develop a more integrated and comprehensive approach to the management of land and water.

Reacting to this threatening development, Alibaba dropped an advice on his social media page on how to save 40% of the region that is being taken over by desertification. He wrote;

What we need to do, to save 40% of the northern region of our country from being taken over by DESERTIFICATION is simple.

Dubai grew an economy from nothing on a desert.

Provide a tight security structure and safe environment

Let’s start sporting, trade fair, manufacturing activities in the region that dont require much investments.

Create the infrastructure that will draw people to the desert regions.

Build houses that fit the humid environment.

Trigger economic activities in the region.

Before all that, provide water.

Build reservoirs and recycle water while sustaining the water supply from any certain water source.

