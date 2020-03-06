The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC in statement via it Twitter handle has disclosed the latest update on the alleged N2.2bn Fraud against Ayodele Fayose.

According to the report, a prosecution witness, Johnson Abidakun, a former Head of Operations, Zenith Bank Plc, Ado-Ekiti branch, in the ongoing N2.2bn fraud trial of a former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose has told Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos how the sum of N200m cash was moved from Fayose’s residence for lodgment in an account in the bank sometime in April 2016.

Fayose is standing trial alongside his company, Spotless Investment Limited, on an 11-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering to the tune of N2.2bn.

Ayodele Fayose is the immediate former governor of Ekiti state and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

