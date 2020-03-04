The United States has officially declared the leader of the extremist Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, wanted and placed a $7m bounty on his head.

In an announcement Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice Reward for Justice Programme says it would pay $7million to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the Boko Haram leader.

The Department made this known in a tweet posted some hours ago. The tweet translated from French Language by Google reads:

The United States Department of State offers a #reward of up to $7 million for information leading to the arrest of #terrorist Abubakar #Shekau , leader of #Boko_Haram . #Whatsapp : +1 202 975 9195 #Telegram : @RFJ_Francais_bot

Le Département d’État des États-Unis offre une #récompense pouvant aller jusqu’à 7 millions de dollars pour des renseignements menant à l’arrestation du #terroriste Abubakar #Shekau, chef de #Boko_Haram.#Whatsapp: +1 202 975 9195#Telegram: @RFJ_Francais_bot pic.twitter.com/WPj00PPMsr — Récompenses pour la Justice (@RFJ_Francais) March 3, 2020

