The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award AMVCA for the year 2020 will be going down tonight.

As at the time of this report, the Red Carpet has started and African celebrities have started slaying in different styles and fashion.

Former Nigerian Senator, actor and singer, Dino Melaye is also in for the event tonight.

Dino Melaye rocked a suit that stayed firmed on his body as he shared a pose with Senator Abaribe and some other dignitaries.

After suffering a defeat in the supplementary election in Kogi state, Dino Melaye has focused on his acting career and he has been getting some roles in movies lately.

According to the report, Nigerian media personality, IK Osakioduwa, will return as host of the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) for the seventh time. He will be joined on the stage with a new female co-host, Kenya’s Amina Abdi Rabar.

