The African Movies Viewers Choice Awards AMVCA for the year 2020 is currently ongoing.
The event was star-studded from all over Africa as well as outside the continent.
Some Nigerian celebrities who turned up for the event include, Mercy Aigbe, Ebuka Uchendu, Toyin Abraham, Tacha, Mercy, Cobhams among others.
Below is the list of winners from the awards night
‘Best Sound Editor (Movie or TV Series)’ category goes to Cristina Aragon for ‘Living In Bondage’!
‘Best Writer In A Movie Or TV Series’ goes to Nicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi!
Favourite Comedian winner – Siyanda Gonzo
Favourite Sports Personality – Siya Kolisi
Favourite Actor award –Warren Masemola
Favourite Actress award –Sindi Dlathu
Best Television Series Drama Or Comedy’ – Anis Halloway
More to follow…
