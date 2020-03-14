The African Movies Viewers Choice Awards AMVCA for the year 2020 is currently ongoing.

The event was star-studded from all over Africa as well as outside the continent.

Some Nigerian celebrities who turned up for the event include, Mercy Aigbe, Ebuka Uchendu, Toyin Abraham, Tacha, Mercy, Cobhams among others.

Below is the list of winners from the awards night

Favourite Presenter award Moshe Ndiki

Best Art Director In A Movie or TV Series’ goes to AJIBOLA & IWAOTAN OLUSOLA ROBERTS.

Lillian Omozele Paul, bags ‘Best Makeup’ Category for her work in ‘God Calling

‘Best Sound Editor (Movie or TV Series)’ category goes to Cristina Aragon for ‘Living In Bondage’!

‘Best Writer In A Movie Or TV Series’ goes to Nicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi!

Favourite Comedian winner – Siyanda Gonzo

Favourite Sports Personality – Siya Kolisi

Favourite Radio Personality – Tshathugodo

Favourite DJ – Kabza De Small

DStvMVCA Legend Award – Lebo M

Best Documentary – Beverly Naya

BEST SHORT FILM OR ONLINE VIDEO category – Ola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi

Favourite Actor award –Warren Masemola

Favourite Actress award –Sindi Dlathu Best Television Series Drama Or Comedy’ – Anis Halloway

More to follow…