Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has dropped a comment on the AMVCA awards that held in Lagos recently. He said that the award was a joke while also lashing out at the organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA.

Zubby said that the 7th AMVCA award that was hel last Saturday is fake, political and a joke. Reacting to the award, a bitter Michael took to his Instagram page to rubbish the award.

He wrote: “Some things are unchangeable, for example, can you change your biological father? That award was a joke and highly political. Ndi ala ndi ala. We know we are great without the fake awards. Do you know the meaning of viewers’ choice?

“I am sure most of the organisers are Yoruba, they did not even recognise the pillar or Nollywood; the original owner of living in bondage was not mentioned, but the new living in bondage won 8 awards.

“Our dead heroes like Sam Loco, and others were not mentioned. Award without people that made it, Mama G, Aki and Paw Paw, Pete Edochie, Kanayo O Kanayo.”

Michael is known for his role in ‘Three Windows’, ‘Royal Storm’ and ‘Professional Lady.’His first appearance was in the movie, titled, ‘Missing Rib’ but known for ‘The Three Widows’ where he played the lead role.

