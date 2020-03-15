The African Movie Viewers Choice Award AMVCA for the year 2020 went down last night in Lagos state.

Going by the high-class celebrities that stormed the event, it was better to describe the event as a fashion night rather than an award night as everyone who attended was there to slay.

While others happily showcased their dress sense for the camera, some other people were not comfortable, one of such people was Mavins label boss, Don Jazzy.

Don Jazzy, who slayed in an Agbada revealed he was not comfortable with what he wore as he asked how people were able to stay dressed up.

He said “I don’t know how you people stay dressed up. just 10 minutes in that agbada I already wanted to get out of it and wear my Old Testament rabbi robe.”

Don Jazzy also went ahead to hope no one was corona positive at the event.

He said, “Oh and then if just one person had Coro by mistake in that venue. They should just quarantine the whole game. It was like one giant orgy in there.”

