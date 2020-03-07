Naira Marley must have a lot to answer to this weekend. Shortly after a slay mana leaked a video of herself in the bedroom with him after they slept together, we have come across another post by a Facebook user identified as Hector Cezar Sucre Papito, calling out police officers for providing security for Naira Marley while rolling up his weed.

Sharing a photo of the singer with the police officers, the Facebook user concluded that the country has failed. The fast-rising singer came into limelight, following the release of his ‘Shaku Shaku’ song which almost became a national anthem.

He wrote:

Nigerian police safeguarding singer Naira Marley whilst he rolled up weed.



Failed Nation.

