Naira Marley must have a lot to answer to this weekend. Shortly after a slay mana leaked a video of herself in the bedroom with him after they slept together, we have come across another post by a Facebook user identified as Hector Cezar Sucre Papito, calling out police officers for providing security for Naira Marley while rolling up his weed.
Sharing a photo of the singer with the police officers, the Facebook user concluded that the country has failed. The fast-rising singer came into limelight, following the release of his ‘Shaku Shaku’ song which almost became a national anthem.
He wrote:
Nigerian police safeguarding singer Naira Marley whilst he rolled up weed.
Failed Nation.
