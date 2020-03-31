Nollywood curvy actress Anita Joseph has been forced to stay home and spend ample time with her beautiful daughter Chizaram Isabella Carter Joseph following the state-wide 14days lockdown. The actress has revealed she’s safe from the coronavirus, and so is her daughter!

Joseph flooded Instagram with photos of herself and her daughter with a simple caption: – ‘We dey ok’. The coronavirus is really sweeping across the world, seemingly getting worse every day.

Movements have ceased in two states and the Federal Capital Territory with plans to add more states as the numbers of cases keep surging in the country

Every day you’re safe is a day worth celebrating, as Anita is doing here. It appears we all have to start taking row calls to take inventory of those who have survived another 24hrs in the face of a pandemic.

Check her out with her super adorable daughter below…swipe for more photos.

HOT NOW