Recall that Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph recently tied the knot with Nigerian comedian, Michael Fisayo, better known as MC Fish, she, however, in a statement has made some revelations about their relationship.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the Anambra State-born curvy actress reveals the real reasons she said ‘I do’ to the Yoruba comedian.

“What attracted me to my husband is that he loves God, he’s a power dresser, he speaks well, makes me laugh, respects and adores me and above all, he enjoys my company.

“Our relationship started after we met at an event. It was love at first sight and it was like magic. I settled for MC fish because you know, sometimes you just see someone and you know in your heart that God has settled this one.

I was looking forward to it because we were so close; we think alike, behave alike and we love everything about us. When he brought it (the marriage proposal) up, I said why not? It was a beautiful one. Who again I for marry? He’s the best person to marry. So, I’d say yes over and over again.”

Speaking on how she copes sexually when her hubby is not in town, Anita Joseph shares her top secret, “Sex is spiritual; it needs to be done with the right person. When my partner is not around, Haaaa, I control it o! We talk everyday, every morning, afternoon and night… So, I don’t yearn for sex that way. Before he travels, he makes sure he refills my tank. You know that type that will last for at least a week?”

