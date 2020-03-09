The All Progressive Congress APC has fired back at the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, after the latter said President Buhari’s days are numbered.

Speaking with DAILY POST, APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena Oyedepo said the bishop’s head should be examined, as he added that the Winners chapel founder has not contributed anything to Nigeria.

Recall that Oyedepo in a statement told his members that Buhari’s government was the worst in Nigeria’s history and a curse to the nation.

Reacting, Nabena maintained that the General Overseer of Living Faith Church has no right to make such remarks.

According to Nabena: “What has he contributed to Nigeria, Oyedepo has no right to crucify or tell anybody that their time has come to an end.

“He has no right, he should examine his own head what has he given back to the community. Despite the billions of naira and dollars, Nigerians have contributed through offerings to him what has he given back to the community?

“What has he contributed to the country? So he is not in a position to tell Nigerians what to do because they voted for Buhari so he has no right.”

