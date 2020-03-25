Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has disclosed that the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman will be giving out 20,000 hand sanitizers to the public to combat the fast spreading pandemic, coronavirus.

Daddy Freeze disclosed that the Minister of God told him about it in a chat this morning as he said the sanitizers will be distributed over the weekend.

He shared a picture of a sample of the hand sanitizer with a photo of Apostle Suleman Johnson on it and wrote, “Things I picked out of this. 1: Not for sale. 2: Stay at home.

LORD bless him. Have always known him to give back, so during a time of crises I know he’ll be on the frontlines! In a chat this morning he revealed that he is giving out 20,000 bottles by the weekend @APOSTLESULEMAN”

Despite speaking against some Christian doctrines like paying of tithes to pastors, Daddy Freeze and Apostle Suleman Johnson have managed to be on the same page.

HOT NOW