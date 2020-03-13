Following the spread of coronavirus all over the globe, the only solution yet on ground is on how to prevent it as there is no cure yet, however, some people have been turning to religious people to see if they can provide a cure.

Recently the Anglican Church including the ones in Nigeria passed a new guideline stopping the holy communion from being taken from a single cup, all in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

However, the decision taken by the church has seen some people asking questions on whether Jesus Christ can’t heal coronavirus.

Apostle Suleman Johnson of the Omega Fire Ministry in a statement has responded to such people.

Apostle Suleman said, “Anglican church stops communion from one cup because of the corona virus..and people are asking them if christ cant heal..why are people so unrealistic?galatians 6.7 God is not mocked.prov 4.7.wisdom is the principal thing..God is not against precautionary measures.”

