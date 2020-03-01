EPL toppers, Liverpool suffered their first defeat this season to Watford on Saturday night as the home team thrashed them with 3 goals to nothing.

The match came as surprise to many fans, who didn’t expect a team close to relegation like Watford to end the Reds unbeaten run.

However, following the end of the Match, English side Arsenal FC took to social media to congratulate Liverpool for an unbeaten run.

Arsenal FC wrote, “Congratulations on a formidable unbeaten run, @LFC.”

This could be a mocking congratulations from the Gunners as the Reds were close to ending the only achievement they ever hold, which is playing for a whole season undefeated.

Arsenal were termed the invincibles in 2003/04 season under the club’s former manager and longest-serving coach at Emirate, Arsene Wenger.

Aside Arsenal FC, the clubs fans were equally delighted that Watford ended Liverpool’s unbeaten race for the first time this season.