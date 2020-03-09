Nigerian top recording artist and songwriter, Asa is set to bring the Lucid Album Tour to Nigeria with “Asa Live In Lagos.”

According to the report, the event is scheduled to take place on April 11th, 2020, at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Since the release of the album in October 2019, the Lucid album which chronicles the 12-year journey from Asa’s critically acclaimed debut eponymous album to now, has enjoyed massive reception from her staunch fans and supporters.

Asa started the Lucid Album Tour in late November 2019 and she has visited major cities in France, Germany and Switzerland.

This time around she is coming to Nigeria to give her fans a taste of quality live indie pop, jazz, and soft-soul music.