One of former Nigeria’s Vice President Atiku Abubakar sons has tested positive for coronavirus.

“My son has tested positive to coronavirus,” Atiku tweeted on Sunday.

“@NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.”

Nigeria’s cases of coronavirus has risen to 30 after the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed three new cases.

“Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria,” NCDC said on Sunday afternoon.

“2 cases are returning travellers and 1 is a contact of a confirmed case.”

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently;

Lagos- 22

FCT- 4

Ogun- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Total: 30 confirmed cases; Total recovered: 2: Death (0)

HOT NOW