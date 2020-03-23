Former Nigerian Vice President and Presidential flag bearer of the PDP in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar took to social media on Sunday to announce that his son has tested positive to the fast spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Atiku said,

”My son has tested positive to [email protected] has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real.”

Following the statement, Nigerians have taken to social media to react as many put his son in their prayers.

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze also reacted as he said Atiku did the right thing by letting everyone know, adding that he is the kind of leader the country needs.

Daddy Freeze wrote on Social Media ”The kind of transparency Nigeria needs. He has done the right thing by announcing to the public and proceeding to follow government protocol. May the LORD heal him IYN amen!”

