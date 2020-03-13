Bam bam steps out for the first time since she became a mother (Photos)

Reality tv star, Bamike Olawunmi-Adebuniyan, simply known as Bam Bam has shared lovely post natal photos days after welcoming her daughter. The new mother took to her Instagram page to share first photo of her post natal look since she put to bed.

Barely 7 days after childbirth, “Mummy Zendaya” is up and about again as she stuns in a free flowing dress designed by celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani. She teased her fans with the caption: “Missed me?”

See photo below:

The new mother revealed that her baby named Zendaya Folakemi Adebuniyan is giving her tough times as she is doing exclusive breastfeeding for her ( Breast milk only)

“Breastfeeding hurts soooooo much I can’t lie!😭 but baby needs all of it. Prioritizing her needs above my pain is one tough school. And we have been doing soo well. Exclusive breastfeeding,’ she wrote.

