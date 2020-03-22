Big Brother Naija star, Cindy Okafor has joined the long list of celebs in the Nigeria that shared heart-warming posts in celebration of Mother’s Day, observed on the fourth Sunday in the season of Lent each year.

Cindy took to her Instagram page to upload a sweet flashback image of her children mum. They have not seen for quite some time now according to what we interpreted from her caption on the media she shared.

She als advises her mum to stay safe and ‘be resilient’ amid the coronavirus pandemic. In her caption, she wrote;

Happy mother’s day mummy ma… Missing you like kilode 😢☹️😢..

Pls stay safe for me 😇🙏

Love ya!!!

