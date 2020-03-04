Ex. BBNaija star, Cindy has taken to her Instagram Page to celebrate Elozonam’s birthday with an heartfelt message.

Cindy who grew a great bond with Elozonam at the fourth edition of the big brother naija gushed about how much love she has for the model.

The beautiful screen diva noted that Elozonam will surely be a good friend.

Posting a picture of the celebrant, she wrote:

@elozonam Where would I even begin.. Your are kind, authentic, scincere, honest and so much more I can’t put into words.

A true friend, any time of day.. I’ll tell you this much, there are some special and rare things in life that get better with age. And you, my friend, are one of such special things. Have a wonderful birthday.

Elozonam’s birthday party is set to hold in the next coming days, a party that will surely be attended by former participants of the reality show.

