Media personality, Ebuka Uchendu celebrates his daughter, Irubinachi as she clock 2 today.

The proud father took to his social media handle to pen down a lovely message to celebrate his daughter.

He wrote, ” If ‘bundle of joy’ were a person, it would be Irubinachi!!!

What a year it’s been watching her blossom into the happiest little bubbly human!!!

Happy 1st birthday Rubi. DADDY LOVES YOU SO MUCH”

Ebuka Uchendu is the host of popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija as well as Rubbin Minds on Channels TV.

HOT NOW