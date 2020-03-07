Reality star, Khafi has taken to social media to reveal how a homeless man tried to infect her and some other people with Coronavirus in London.

Khafi who is currently in London for some good time narrated how she was involved in the drama while on a train.

According to Khafi who shared video footage of the drama, the homeless man threatened to infect all passengers on board with the deadly virus but was stopped by authorities.

Watch video below:

Khafi Kareem who was formerly a MET police officer is set to get married to Gedoni whom she met in the Big Brother Naija House.

Both lovebirds got engaged months after the reality show ended after they formed a great bond during the course of the show.

